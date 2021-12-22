Derry Christmas decorations being vandalised on daily basis
Derry's Christmas decorations in the city centre have been vandalised again, Derry City and Strabane District Council has confirmed.
Wednesday, 22nd December 2021, 3:01 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 22nd December 2021, 3:02 pm
Vandals have, according to the local authority, been targeting the festive installations in the city centre on a daily basis.
A spokesperson stated: "Despite numerous appeals, our Electrical and Maintenance teams are unfortunately still dealing with vandalism to the Christmas decorations across the City and District on a daily basis. Please report any incidents of vandalism you experience to the PSNI."
