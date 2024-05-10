Derry city centre alleged assault was caught on CCTV court told: Man and woman remanded

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two people charged in connection with an incident in Sackville Street in Derry City Centre have been remanded in custody.

Yasmin Anderson (25) of no fixed abode was charged with assaulting a man on May 8, criminal damage to a car, disorderly behaviour in Sackville Street and being involved in an affray on same date.

Gareth McClurg (31) of Spencer Road in Derry appeared charged with assaulting police officers, assaulting a man and making threats to kill on May 8.

He was also charged with criminal damage to a car, disorderly behaviour, obstructing police and being involved in an affray.

Derry Court House. DER2126GS - 075

McClurg was further charged with assaulting a female with the offence aggravated by domestic abuse and making a threat to kill her on May 8.

A police officer connected the accused to the charges.

Defence counsel for Anderson, Jonathan Browne said that there would be no bail application as there was 'some difficulty in securing a suitable bail address at this time.'

Anderson was remanded in custody to appear again on June 6.

A bail application for McClurg was opposed by police.

The officer told the court that during the incident in Sackville Street a number of people were seen to be fighting and a man tried to stop it as someone was lying on the ground.

The court was told that the crowd turned on the man and tried to attack him, and that the alleged victim took refuge in his car where his three young children were and the crowd surrounded his car, damaging it.

When police arrived and were speaking to Anderson, McClurg allegedly intervened, became abusive and spat at an officer, then allegedly struggled with officers, tried to spit at other officers and made threats to kill them.

The police officer said that the incident was captured on CCTV and the alleged victim could be seen 'trying to help' and being set upon by the crowd in what the officer said was 'an unprovoked assault on a member of the public.'

In relation to the alleged domestic incident, the officer said that McClurg had entered into a relationship over a period of five days.

On May 8 he disclosed his convictions to the woman and she became upset and phoned her father.

She said the defendant became 'very aggressive' and made a threat to kill her.

Bail was opposed due to 'the high risk of re-offending' and the officer said McClurg had 88 previous convictions.

Defence counsel Cameron Faulkner said his client had been released from prison with no support and ended up in a homeless shelter in Derry.

He said that his client was not the instigator of the incident in Sackville Street, had no memory of the incident but was denying the charges.

In relation to the domestic incident, the barrister said his client said he told the woman about his convictions and she became upset and left the house.

Deputy District Judge Liam McStay said McClurg had 'an horrendous record for violence'.

He said that the incident in Sackville Street would appear to be an affray to ordinary people and whether it was affray in law would have to be determined.

The judge said that this was 'a series of violent offences' and refused bail.