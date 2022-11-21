Derry ‘disgusted’ by hoax bomb attack, says policing partnership chair Darren Guy
The Chair of Derry and Strabane Policing and Community Safety Partnership, Darren Guy, has said the people of the district are ‘disgusted’ at the hoax bomb alert at Waterside Police Station.
Alderman Guy said: "This is another attack on the people of Derry and Strabane by individuals who have absolutely no concern for anyone living here.
"Attacks like these are not acceptable and will rightly be condemned by all of us. The people of living in the City and District are disgusted at this attack and the fact that they used a delivery driver from the area makes it even more despicable.
"There can be no justification for these attacks and it is clear that those responsible have absolutely no concern for people living in area.
Most Popular
"My thoughts are with the driver and with the people living in the area who have had to endure this traumatic incident. I would urge anyone with information on this incident to contact the PSNI or Crimestoppers immediately."