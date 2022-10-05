Derry energy company warn to be vigilant against cost of living scams

Amid the growing cases of fraud and cybercrime, the PSNI has advised that these scams can come in a number of different forms, including false offers of energy refunds, energy discounts, tax rebates and cost-of-living payments. All of these scams attempt to get hold of your personal information or banking details so always be wary of anything untoward. Possible approaches from scammers include text messages, phone calls, emails, social media, pop-up messages on a website, and door-to-door engagement. If you are contacted by any of these methods, or any other method that appears suspicious, please do not respond or click on any links. If you have any doubts about a message, contact the organisation directly and remember, your bank (or any other official source) will never ask you to supply personal information via email.