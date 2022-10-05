Derry energy company warn to be vigilant against cost of living scams
Click Energy customers are reminded at this time to remain vigilant against fraudsters operating a variety of cost-of-living scams.
Amid the growing cases of fraud and cybercrime, the PSNI has advised that these scams can come in a number of different forms, including false offers of energy refunds, energy discounts, tax rebates and cost-of-living payments. All of these scams attempt to get hold of your personal information or banking details so always be wary of anything untoward. Possible approaches from scammers include text messages, phone calls, emails, social media, pop-up messages on a website, and door-to-door engagement. If you are contacted by any of these methods, or any other method that appears suspicious, please do not respond or click on any links. If you have any doubts about a message, contact the organisation directly and remember, your bank (or any other official source) will never ask you to supply personal information via email.
Philip McDaid, Acting CEO at Click Energy, said: "It's important to be aware of these scams so that we can keep ourselves and our loved ones safe. If you are ever in doubt about any correspondence from Click Energy, you can call us directly on 0800 1 070732 or visit our website www.clickenergyni.com/Help/Contact-Us.aspx."
If you have been a victim of a scam, report it to police on 101, or online at www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ and to your bank immediately. You can also report to Action Fraud online at www.actionfraud.police.uk or by calling 0300 123 2040. Further information and advice on scams can be found at www.nidirect.gov.uk/scamwiseni or www.consumercouncil.org.uk/scams.