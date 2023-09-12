Derry father and daughter accused of possessing explosives and weapons were ‘badly used by others’ court told

Bishop Street Courthouse

Shannon Kelly (26) of Creevagh Heights and Gérard Kelly (48) of Victoria Place, appeared at Derry Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

Both were charged with possessing explosives, namely two Soviet grenade heads, plastic explosives and two detonators, with intent to endanger life on September 7.

Both are also charged with possessing a Browning firearm and ammunition with intent to endanger life on September 7 as well as a charge of possessing the weapon and ammunition in suspicious circumstances.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK.

An officer told the court that on September 7 police conducted a search in Southway and recovered a weapon in the roof space.

A short time later a search was carried out at Creevagh Heights in the property belonging to Shannon Kelly.

The court heard that in a blue bin in the garden police recovered a holdall containing grenades, explosives, weapon and ammunition.

The explosives, weighing 1.2 kilos, were in two packages.

On September 8 police conducted a search in Stewart's Terrace and found further items including guns and explosive devices.

The officer said that Shannon Kelly had given an account to police.

She said her father had placed a bag in the bin and she had no knowledge of the contents and believed it might contain drugs, the court heard.

The court heard her father claimed he found the bag in the street and threw it in the bin.

Shannon Kelly said she had texted her father about the bag and the court heard there was a short interval between the bag being placed in the bin and police arriving.

The court heard about a phone conversation between Gérard Kelly and his ex-partner who asked him how he could leave ‘stuff like that’ where his grandson played.

Kelly was said to have said he didn't know why he did it and was going to hand himself in.

Defence solicitor Paddy MacDermott said Shannon Kelly had no record of this nature, had spoken freely with police, and did not know what was in the bag.

The solicitor said Shannon Kelly was 'badly used by other more sinister people'.

District Judge Barney McElholm said the bag ended up in her property in an amateur way.

He granted bail on condition she observes a curfew, wears a tag, reports to police once a week and has no contact with certain members of her family.

Gérard Kelly’s bail was opposed on the grounds he might flee the jurisdiction.

An officer said police believed the items were linked to the ‘New IRA’ and that Gérard Kelly was 'a facilitator'.

Defence solicitor Paddy MacDermott asked if it was believed Kelly had been intoxicated when he deposited the bag and was told it was.

He asked had the defendant tried to hand himself in but was refused because he was intoxicated and was told this was so.

Judge McElholm said he did not believe the story about Kelly finding the bag. He said it was significant those who have these weapons 'find themselves reduced to using someone with drink taken.'

He added: “We have seen recently these people have some strange bedfellows.”