Derry firefighter reminds young people fireworks are explosives that can cause serious injury

Davy Doherty, Group Commander, NIFRS said: “Hallowe’en can be one of our busiest times, so we really need you to be fire aware and act responsibly.

“Fireworks are explosives that can set fire to buildings and can cause serious injury. Only ever light them outside, in an open space and well away from children.”

The senor firefighter joined Derry City & Strabane PSNI Area Commander Chief Superintendent Nigel Goddard ins urging everyone to have a safe and enjoyable Hallowe’en.

Area Commander Chief Superintendent Nigel Goddard, Davy Doherty, Group Commander, NIFRS and NIFRS Station Commander, Kevin Chester.

Ch. Suppt. Goddard said: “As we work to keep people safe, at what is generally a busy time for emergency services, you’ll see more police in the community to ensure everyone is enjoying their Hallowe’en safely.

“However, it’s not just police and other emergency services who play their part. We also need the community to plays its part as well. Parents and guardians know where your children are, who they’re with and what they’re doing.

"For young people, it’s making sure your actions are respectful, safe and legal. The last thing anyone wants is a knock on the door from police because their child has been caught up in anti-social behaviour, or that they’ve injured themselves due to misuse of alcohol or fireworks.

“Our officers will have a focus on those who are illegally supplying fireworks and will be working with partners to encourage responsible use.

"They’ll be visiting local retailers to remind them of their obligations and conducting operations in areas where we suspect fireworks are being sold illegally.

“Our Neighbourhood and Local Policing Team officers will be on patrol to provide reassurance to local residents and businesses. By everyone putting safety first, we can all work together to ensure a safe and enjoyable Halloween for all.”

As well as warning young people against the dangers of fireworks Group Commander Doherty urged parents to look out for smaller children.

"Sparklers can cause serious injury. Never give them to children under 5, and wear leather gloves when using them. Fancy dress costumes can be highly flammable so make sure children are properly supervised.

"If clothing catches fire STOP, DROP and ROLL to quickly put the flames out. Check out our website for advice on how you can stay safe from fire. That way, we can all have a happier Hallowe’en,” he said.

Chair of Derry and Strabane PCSP, Alderman Darren Guy said: “Hallowe’en is the premier event for the city and district to showcase all that is exceptional about the area.

"We encourage everyone to enjoy the magnificent programme of events but to do it in a safe manner.