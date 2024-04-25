Derry man (59) arrested on supicion of attempted possession of a class B drug with intent to supply
The man was arrested following a search in the Beraghvale area of the city, conducted by District Support Team (DST) along with Tactical Support Group (TSG), on Thursday.
Inspector Pearse said: “The search followed the discovery of a parcel containing approximately 3kg of suspected herbal cannabis worth an
estimated £42,000 which was intercepted via postal services on Tuesday, April 2.
“Following today’s search, a 59-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of a number offences including importing a controlled drug and
attempted possession of a class B drug with intent to supply. He has since been released on bail to allow for further enquiries.
“The Police Service of Northern Ireland are doing all we can to prevent and detect as much drug-related activity as possible.”