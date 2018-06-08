Derry man admits theft in restaurant

A 46-years-old man has admitted stealing electrical items worth over £700.

Justin McCabe, of Clon Elagh, pleaded guilty to stealing a laptop and bag worth £490 on April 27.

He also admitted stealing a mobile phone, case and cash worth £255.

The offences were committed on April 27.

Sentencing was adjourned for a Probation Pre-sentence Report.

McCabe was released on bail and banned from having any contact with the complainants and from entering Chilli’s Restaurant.

He will appear in court again on July 20.