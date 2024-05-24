Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man who received his final warning about breaching bail has been remanded in custody at Derry Magistrate's Court.

Ethan Collins (21) of Dacre Terrace in Derry appeared on Friday charged with breaching his bail on May 23 by being intoxicated.

A police officer told the court that Collins had first been charged and released on police bail on April 11.

He said that the defendant did not make the court date and breached bail on April 20 and May 5 when he received 'a final warning'.

The officer said that on May 23 Collins was found lying intoxicated outside the tourist office in Waterloo Place and was taken to hospital.

The court heard that all of Collins' offending was alcohol related.

The officer said that there had been three bail breaches in the space of a month and there was a 'clear risk of re-offending.'

Defence solicitor Paddy MacDermott said that he was 'acutely aware' his client had been given a final warning.

He said that Collins had 'a severe alcohol problem'.

District Judge Barney McElholm said that Collins had been warned on the last occasion and refused bail.