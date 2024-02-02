Derry man charged with driving while unfit through drink or drugs before Magistrate's Court
Christopher Gallagher (39) of Leafair Park in Derry appeared charged with a total of 10 offences.
He was charged with driving while unfit through drink or drugs on January 31 on the Racecourse Road.
He also faced two charges of failing to provide a sample of breath, taking a vehicle without permission, having no licence or insurance, assault on police, resisting police, possessing cocaine and disorderly behaviour again on the same date.
A police officer connected the accused to the charges and the defendant told the court that he wanted to apologise for his actions.
Defence solicitor Paddy MacDermott said that his client was applying for bail and that police were agreeable.
Bail was granted on condition that Gallagher does not consume alcohol in a public place nor have any non prescribed drugs.
He will appear again on February 21.