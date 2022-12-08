Derry man claims he was contacted by Mi5 agent
The brother of a member of the republican group Saoradh has claimed he was recently contacted by someone claiming to be from Mi5.
The man, who has asked not to be named, claimed he was recently let go from his job in Dublin and when travelling back to Derry he received a call from a woman claiming she worked for Mi5.
During the conversation, which the man recorded, the woman, who spoke with an English accent, is heard to say 'there must be another way other than violence'....'life is complicated enough, I can make your life easier'....and 'I think you might want to consider other options in your life'.
The man claimed he received a text from the same number stating: “You'll know why I was calling. There must be another way other than violence, and we want to stop innocent people being put at risk, life is short enough. You may want to consider other options. If you carry on as you are you will continue to be of interest to us. It's up to you.”
The man said he is not affiliated with any other political group.
The ‘Journal’ put the claims to the Home Office which deals with queries relating to Mi5. It has declined to comment.
Paddy Gallagher, of Saoradh, said: “The attempted recruitment of family members and that of Republicans will not work.”
The alleged approach follows a claim by a Derry republican last month that members of the security services tried to recruit him as an informer by throwing a bundle of money and telephone number into the boot of his car.