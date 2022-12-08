The man, who has asked not to be named, claimed he was recently let go from his job in Dublin and when travelling back to Derry he received a call from a woman claiming she worked for Mi5.

During the conversation, which the man recorded, the woman, who spoke with an English accent, is heard to say 'there must be another way other than violence'....'life is complicated enough, I can make your life easier'....and 'I think you might want to consider other options in your life'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The man claimed he received a text from the same number stating: “You'll know why I was calling. There must be another way other than violence, and we want to stop innocent people being put at risk, life is short enough. You may want to consider other options. If you carry on as you are you will continue to be of interest to us. It's up to you.”

A man claims a woman identifying herself as Hannah rang him and claimed to be working for Mi5

The man said he is not affiliated with any other political group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ‘Journal’ put the claims to the Home Office which deals with queries relating to Mi5. It has declined to comment.

Paddy Gallagher, of Saoradh, said: “The attempted recruitment of family members and that of Republicans will not work.”

Advertisement Hide Ad