Derry man fined for 'disgraceful domestic abuse assault' after woman found distressed in city centre

Patrick James Breslin (40) of Duddy's Court in Derry admitted a charge of assault on a woman on August 8 last.

The court heard that police were called by an organisation who reported a distressed female on the Peace Bridge who had been assaulted by a male who was also on the bridge.

Police attended and found a woman lying on the bridge and Breslin nearby. He initially gave police a false name but then it was ascertained who he was. The woman had a lump on her head and was taken to hospital.

Derry Court House. DER2126GS - 075

The court heard that the woman went unconscious in the police vehicle.

CCTV was examined and Breslin was seen to assault the woman in the Guildhall Square earlier in the evening. Breslin was seen to hit the woman and push her to the ground.

Defence counsel Michael Donaghey said it was 'a nasty assault' captured on CCTV.

He said the incident was 'fuelled by alcohol' and said his client had been in a distressed state over an unrelated matter and 'took his anger' out on the woman.

The barrister said that it was 'a one off incident' and said his client had not taken alcohol since.

District Judge Barney McElholm said that the defendant did not have the worst record but he wanted the woman compensated.

