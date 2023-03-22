Court. (file picture)

Thomas McGlinchey (62) from Belfield Park in Derry was found guilty on three counts of waste offending at Derry’s Crown Court sitting in Coleraine on Monday.

Back in October 2013, officers from the Northern Ireland Environment Agency attended lands off the Carmoney Road in Derry when they observed a lorry depositing controlled waste.

An intrusive survey under warrant revealed around 7,600 tonnes of non-compliant waste, including household and commercial waste items such as food packaging, carpet, plasterboard, construction and demolition waste and plastic trommel fines.

Brickkiln Waste Ltd was an authorised waste company at the time of the offence and McGlinchey was a director. The receiving site on the Carmoney Road was not authorised or engineered to accept the waste streams identified during the Department surveys.