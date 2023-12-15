News you can trust since 1772

Derry man given suspended sentence for drug offences over 5 years ago

A man has been given a suspended sentence at Derry Magistrate's Court for drug offences that happened over five years ago.
The man, who had been granted anonymity, was charged with offences that occurred on November 8, 2018.

The court heard that police observed an interaction in Rafters car park with a male leaning in the window of a vehicle talking to two passengers.

Police searched the defendant and found two Diazepam tablets and relevant phone messages.

Court (File picture)Court (File picture)
The defendant gave police a false name but later said he had 'panicked'.

Defence counsel Stephen Mooney said his client was of a low intellectual level and had pleaded guilty at the first opportunity.

He said there had been 'a significant delay' that did not lie at the defendant's door.

The barrister said that his client had 'turned his life around' and asked the court not to punish him 'for the sins of the past.'

The man was sentenced to three months in prison suspended for 12 months.