Eamonn Barratt (44) of Clon Elagh admitted offences that occurred on October 13 last year when police were called to an ongoing altercation at an address and told that the male injured party had been drinking with the defendant and had fallen asleep. When he woke an altercation ensued with the defendant accusing him of stealing his phone. Barratt followed the injured party back to his own address and an incident took place involving the man’s mother who was pushed by Barratt. Barratt then sent a series of messages threatening to kill the injured party and saying he would 'get the boys involved'. When interviewed Barratt said he wasn't serious when he made the threats. Defence counsel Eoghan Devlin said this was a dispute among people who had been friends. Barratt was jailed for 6 months and had a three year restraining order imposed.