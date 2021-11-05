Derry man jailed as assault on grandmother described as ‘an absolute disgrace’

Court

Martin Mongan (20) of Clon Elagh in Derry admitted assaulting his grandmother occasioning her actual bodily harm on July 8 this year.

Mongan also admitted a series of charges relating to another incident involving his grandmother on April 24 and assaulting and resisting police on the same date.

The court heard that police were called to a domestic incident on April 24 where Mongan’s grandmother told them the defendant had caused damage to kitchen units and thrown a vase across the room.

Police witnessed the damage which was estimated to cost £150.

As Mongan was being arrested he began resisting police, trying to stop them closing a door in a vehicle, then headbutting an officer in the face. Mongan continued to struggle to such an extent that police had to use their lights and sirens to get him to custody as soon as possible. The defendant made a no comment interview.

The court was then told about the incident on July 8 when police were called to an ongoing domestic incident. Mongan’s grandmother said that the defendant had been drinking and tried to damage some items in the house. When she tried to stop him he elbowed her in the face knocking out a tooth.

At interview Mongan was asked would he become violent when he drank and he replied: ‘Might do.’

Defence barrister Stephen Chapman said that neither of these offences were ‘anything to be proud of’. He said his client regretted the offences and had tried to plead guilty at a very early stage.

District Judge Barney McElholm said the assault on Mongan’s grandmother was ‘an absolute disgrace’ and he imposed a sentence of 8 months.