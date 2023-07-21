Waterloo Place. DER2126GS - 036

Eamonn Graham (31) of Duncreggan Road in Derry admitted a series of charges including the sexual assault on the police officer on May 21 this year.

The court heard that police were called to a report of a man 'making a nuisance of himself' in Clooney Terrace and Graham was pointed out to them.

He was clearly intoxicated and was arrested for breaching his bail.

While in the police vehicle he started complimenting a female officer before placing his hand on her knee then moved it towards her groin.The court heard that the officer was left 'anxious and tense' after the incident.

Graham was said to have told the officer 'it was only your leg.'

The court also heard about an incident on October 29 last year when Graham stole items from Poundland and when arrested urinated in a police vehicle. On April 28 the court heard that police were called to a report of disorderly man in Waterloo Place. Graham was seen on CCTV trying to strike another man and members of the public could be seen moving away from the defendant.

A further offence on May 12 was outlined to the court when Graham stole a pack of cider from Tescos. Defence counsel Michael Donaghey said the court had no option but to impose a custodial sentence. He said his client 'knows what is coming' and these were serious matters. Graham was sentenced to a total of 9 months in custody and was ordered to sign the Sex Offender's Register for 7 years.