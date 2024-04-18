Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Michael McMonagle (42) of Limewood Street in Derry appeared at Derry Crown Court charged with two counts of attempting to incite a child to engage in a sexual act.

He also faces 13 charges of attempted sexual communication with a child.

All of the charges were said to have occurred on dates between June 8, 2020 and August 16, 2021.

When the charges were put to him McMonagle pleaded not guilty to all counts.

Defence counsel Kieran Mallon told the court: "There are a number of issues I would want to address in an urgent fashion."

He asked the court for a four week adjournment 'for good reason'.

Judge Neil Rafferty KC told the defendant that there were a 'number of urgent investigations' that needed to be done.