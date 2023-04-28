Derry man receives suspended sentence for disorderly behaviour at Altnagelvin Hospital
A man has received a suspended sentence for disorderly behaviour at Altnagelvin Hospital.
Christopher Daniel Carlin (32) of Tyrconnell Street in Derry admitted a charge of disorderly behaviour and assault on police on January 16.
Derry Magistrate’s Court heard on Friday that police were called due to a report of a disturbance.
They saw Carlin arguing with an older man.
Police intervened and Carlin pushed one officer in the chest almost causing him to fall.
The defendant was restrained on the ground and continued to shout aggressively and was verbally abusive to police.
Defence solicitor Paddy MacDermott said that this was 'out of character' for his client.
He said he was 'embarrassed and ashamed' of his behaviour.
District Judge Barney McElholm said that this man needs to address his alcohol issues but that that was 'up to him.'
He imposed a sentence of 3 months suspended for 2 years and ordered Carlin to pay £300 to the Friends of Altnagelvin.