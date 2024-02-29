Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Michael McMonagle (42) of Limewood Street appeared at a preliminary enquiry at Derry Magistrate's Court on Thursday.

He was charged with attempting to incite a child under 13 to engage in a sexual act on August 2, 2021, and charged with attempting to incite a child under 16 to engage in sexual activity on August 10, 2021.

McMonagle was further charged with 13 charges of attempted sexual communication with a child under 16 years of age on various dates between May 20, 2020 and August 16, 2021.

It was accepted there was a case to answer and there were no contrary submissions.

McMonagle was asked did he wish to call any witnesses or make any statement and replied 'not at this stage'.