Derry man returned for trial on 15 sex offence charges

A former press officer and journalist has been returned for trial to Derry Crown Court on a total of 15 sex offences.
By Staff Reporter
Published 29th Feb 2024, 10:59 GMT
Updated 29th Feb 2024, 11:05 GMT
Michael McMonagle (42) of Limewood Street appeared at a preliminary enquiry at Derry Magistrate's Court on Thursday.

He was charged with attempting to incite a child under 13 to engage in a sexual act on August 2, 2021, and charged with attempting to incite a child under 16 to engage in sexual activity on August 10, 2021.

McMonagle was further charged with 13 charges of attempted sexual communication with a child under 16 years of age on various dates between May 20, 2020 and August 16, 2021.

Derry Court House. DER2126GS - 075Derry Court House. DER2126GS - 075
It was accepted there was a case to answer and there were no contrary submissions.

McMonagle was asked did he wish to call any witnesses or make any statement and replied 'not at this stage'.

He was returned for trial to Derry Crown Court for arraignment on April 11 and released on continuing bail.