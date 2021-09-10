Derry man taken to Belfast by police investigating 'New IRA' released

PSNI arrest.

The 49 year old man was arrested in Derry on Thursday by detectives from the PSNI’s Terrorism Investigation Unit, as part of an ongoing investigation relating to the activities of the 'New IRA.' He has been released following questioning.

The investigation remains ongoing, police said.

Officers from the PSNI's Terrorism Investigation Unit, supported by policing colleagues in Derry City And Strabane District, carried out a search and arrest operation in the Derry area on Thursday, September 9.

Detective Inspector Clara Heaton said: “The operation and arrest is part of our ongoing investigation relating to the activities of the New IRA.