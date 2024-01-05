A man who threatened to kick the baby out of his then pregnant partner has been given a suspended sentence at Derry Magistrate's Court.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Dylan Kavanagh (23) of Moyola Drive in the city admitted a charge of assault and one of criminal damage that occurred on September 26 last year.

The court heard that police were called to a report of a domestic incident on that date.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Upon arrival, the police found the injured party at the address.

Derry Court House. DER2126GS - 075

The woman told them that there had been an argument with Kavanagh based on contacts on his phone.

He became 'angry and aggressive' with the woman and cornered her, shouting at her, the court was told.

He then made the threat regarding the baby and threw the injured party's phone out of a window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The woman managed to get out of the house and went to her mother's house.

Kavanagh was subsequently arrested, and at interview admitted damaging the phone, but denied the rest claiming he 'wouldn't lift a hand to her.'

Defence counsel Sinead Rogan said the defendant made admissions at an early stage.

She said that there was no domestic history between the pair.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

District Judge Barney McElholm said that the custody threshold had been passed and Kavanagh had to face the consequences of his actions.

He sentenced Kavanagh to 4 months in prison, suspended for two years and ordered him to pay £1,000 in compensation.