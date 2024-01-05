Derry man threatened to kick the baby out of his pregnant partner
Dylan Kavanagh (23) of Moyola Drive in the city admitted a charge of assault and one of criminal damage that occurred on September 26 last year.
The court heard that police were called to a report of a domestic incident on that date.
Upon arrival, the police found the injured party at the address.
The woman told them that there had been an argument with Kavanagh based on contacts on his phone.
He became 'angry and aggressive' with the woman and cornered her, shouting at her, the court was told.
He then made the threat regarding the baby and threw the injured party's phone out of a window.
The woman managed to get out of the house and went to her mother's house.
Kavanagh was subsequently arrested, and at interview admitted damaging the phone, but denied the rest claiming he 'wouldn't lift a hand to her.'
Defence counsel Sinead Rogan said the defendant made admissions at an early stage.
She said that there was no domestic history between the pair.
District Judge Barney McElholm said that the custody threshold had been passed and Kavanagh had to face the consequences of his actions.
He sentenced Kavanagh to 4 months in prison, suspended for two years and ordered him to pay £1,000 in compensation.
A Restraining Order was also imposed on Kavanagh for a period of 3 years.