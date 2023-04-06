Derry man told he should ‘mind his own business now’ and ordered to pay £900 for assaulting police
A Derry man has been ordered to pay £900 after he intervened and assaulted police as another man 'he didn't know terribly well' was being arrested.
Matthew Quigley (37) of Fern Park in Derry admitted two counts of assaulting police on September 10 last year.
The court heard that police were arresting a person in Fern Park who was allegedly struggling with police.
Quigley then intervened and pushed at officers, causing one to fall over.
Defence solicitor Seamus Quigley said that there were no drink or drugs involved in the incident.
He said the only explanation he could offer was that the defendant had just returned from a funeral and was in 'a dark place'.
District Judge Barney McElholm said that one of the police officers had had to seek medical attention.
He fined Quigley £400 for the assaults and ordered him to pay £500 in compensation adding: 'Maybe mind his own business now.'