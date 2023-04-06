News you can trust since 1772
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Derry man told he should ‘mind his own business now’ and ordered to pay £900 for assaulting police

A Derry man has been ordered to pay £900 after he intervened and assaulted police as another man 'he didn't know terribly well' was being arrested.

By Staff reporter
Published 6th Apr 2023, 11:26 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Apr 2023, 11:26 BST

Matthew Quigley (37) of Fern Park in Derry admitted two counts of assaulting police on September 10 last year.

The court heard that police were arresting a person in Fern Park who was allegedly struggling with police.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Quigley then intervened and pushed at officers, causing one to fall over.

Derry Court House. DER2126GS - 075Derry Court House. DER2126GS - 075
Derry Court House. DER2126GS - 075
Most Popular

Defence solicitor Seamus Quigley said that there were no drink or drugs involved in the incident.

He said the only explanation he could offer was that the defendant had just returned from a funeral and was in 'a dark place'.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

District Judge Barney McElholm said that one of the police officers had had to seek medical attention.

He fined Quigley £400 for the assaults and ordered him to pay £500 in compensation adding: 'Maybe mind his own business now.'