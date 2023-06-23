News you can trust since 1772
Derry man took hammer to door due to neighbour playing music too loud, court told

An incident involving a dispute about loud music resulted in a man getting community service at Derry Magistrate's Court today.
By Staff Reporter
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 11:43 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Jun 2023, 11:43 BST

Stephen McMonagle (35) of Knockena in Derry admitted charges of criminal damage and possessing an offensive weapon on March 19.

The court heard that police were called to a report of a door being damaged by a hammer in Rockmills.

They spoke to the injured party who said that the defendant had damaged her front door using a hammer.

The Rockmills complex, Strand Road, Derry. DER0715MC052
The Rockmills complex, Strand Road, Derry. DER0715MC052
Police spoke to McMonagle and a hammer was found in his flat.

At interview McMonagle admitted the offences and apologised for his actions.

Defence counsel Michael Donaghey said the incident occurred due to music being played too loud.

He said his client should 'have handled it in a more civilised way.'

The barrister said that since the incident there had been no repetition and McMonagle had 'kept his distance' from the injured party.

McMonagle was sentenced to 150 hours community service.