Stephen McMonagle (35) of Knockena in Derry admitted charges of criminal damage and possessing an offensive weapon on March 19.

The court heard that police were called to a report of a door being damaged by a hammer in Rockmills.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They spoke to the injured party who said that the defendant had damaged her front door using a hammer.

The Rockmills complex, Strand Road, Derry. DER0715MC052

Police spoke to McMonagle and a hammer was found in his flat.

At interview McMonagle admitted the offences and apologised for his actions.

Defence counsel Michael Donaghey said the incident occurred due to music being played too loud.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said his client should 'have handled it in a more civilised way.'

The barrister said that since the incident there had been no repetition and McMonagle had 'kept his distance' from the injured party.