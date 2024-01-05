A man has been given a suspended sentence at Derry Magistrate’s Court after attacking a taxi driver with a yard brush.

Martin Coyle (48) of Westlake in Derry was charged with attacking a City Cabs driver who had been bringing himself and his wife home on April 16 last year.

The court heard that Coyle and his wife had got the taxi home and upon arrival, Coyle alighted from the vehicle, leaving his wife and the driver in the car, and began to punch the car repeatedly.

Coyle then picked up a yard brush that his daughter tried to take from him and began to attack the car and driver, dislocating the driver's finger.

Overall, the damage to the car came to a total of £1,000.

Coyle, who was drunk at the time, claimed that his wife was being held against her will in the car.

Defence solicitor Paddy MacDermott said during the hearing on Friday that Coyle was a 'pillar of the community'.

He also described his client as a 'devoted family man', adding that his 'judgement was impaired' at the time.

Mr MacDermott also told the court that Coyle had pleaded guilty to the charge.

The solicitor said that Coyle 'deeply regrets' his actions on the night the incident occurred, and the hearing also heard that he had brought some money towards compensation.