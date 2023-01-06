Derry man who body-slammed and tried to strangle ex-partner jailed for 15 months

Fergal Collins (42) of Magowan Park in Derry admitted all of the offences which occurred on dates between June 2021 and December 2022.

The court heard that police were called to a domestic incident on December 4 last where the injured party told them the defendant had assaulted her by body-slamming her to the floor and banging her head off the floor.

He also threw paint around the kitchen causing considerable damage.

Derry Court House. DER2126GS - 075

The woman said he had left but then returned and assaulted her again by grabbing her by the throat and banging her head off the floor.

Collins also admitted various charges of assault on police and resisting police on different dates as well as disorderly behaviour charges.

Defence counsel Sinead Rogan said that the defendant had entered guilty pleas at an early stage.

She said he accepted that the domestic violence offences would not be tolerated by the courts.

The barrister said Collins had 'a good work record' and intended to resume working as soon as he is released.

Passing sentence, District Judge Barney McElholm said that the most serious offences were the domestic violence ones.

He said Collins was 'fortunate' there was no functioning government here that could pass specific laws as regards strangulation.

The judge said these assaults were 'extremely serious'.

Turning to the criminal damage charges he said that this woman had been trying to decorate her home when Collins had destroyed her kitchen.