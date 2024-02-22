Derry man who held imitation gun to woman’s neck and falsely imprisoned her jailed

Bishop Street Courthouse.

Thirty-five year old Terry McCorkell pleaded guilty to seven offences including false imprisonment, two counts of possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and possession of a Class A controlled drug.

He is to serve 18 months in custody, and 18 months on licence after being sentenced on Thursday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detective Sergeant Cal Elliott: "This was a terrifying ordeal which saw McCorkell refuse to let his female victim leave his address after producing a firearm and pressing it to her neck.

"She managed to escape from the property, and make her way to a neighbouring property where she raised the alarm.

"A short time later, McCorkell made his way to the same address and produced a gun, pointing it at one the neighbours who was assisting the woman.

"While the weapon was later forensically examined, and determined to be an imitation firearm, that does not detract from the trauma inflicted on the victims."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DS Elliott said they hoped the sentence sent out ‘a clear message to anyone who thinks they can get away with this type of crime’.

"We will work tirelessly to bring offenders before the courts so that that victims receive the justice they deserve.