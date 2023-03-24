Derry man who punched former partner in face and tried to strangle her jailed
A man who punched his former partner in the face and tried to strangle her has been jailed for eight months at Derry Magistrate's Court.
Patrick O'Kane (34) of Milldale Crescent in Derry admitted charges of assault, criminal damage and resisting police on September 23 last.
The court heard that police were called to a domestic incident and the injured party said her boyfriend was 'going mad'.
Police were outside and heard a smashing noise. The defendant and the injured party appeared engaged in a physical altercation and were separated.
O'Kane was placed in handcuffs and the woman said that they had been out separately and when they returned home the defendant 'just went mad'.
She said he smashed the back door glass, a microwave door, damaged cups and had punched her in the face and tried to strangle her.
Defence solicitor Paddy McGurk said the defendant knew he had placed his liberty in jeopardy. He added that the conduct was 'outrageous and unacceptable'.