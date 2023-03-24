Derry man who punched former partner in face and tried to strangle her jailed

Patrick O'Kane (34) of Milldale Crescent in Derry admitted charges of assault, criminal damage and resisting police on September 23 last.

The court heard that police were called to a domestic incident and the injured party said her boyfriend was 'going mad'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police were outside and heard a smashing noise. The defendant and the injured party appeared engaged in a physical altercation and were separated.

Court.

O'Kane was placed in handcuffs and the woman said that they had been out separately and when they returned home the defendant 'just went mad'.

She said he smashed the back door glass, a microwave door, damaged cups and had punched her in the face and tried to strangle her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad