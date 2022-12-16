Derry man who shouted 'f--- the Queen' at police and 'Tiocfaidh ar la' during parade jailed

Derry Court House. DER2126GS - 075

Patrick McGonagle (59) of Moyola Drive in Derry appeared charged with an array of offences relating to different incidents on various dates.

The court heard that on September 9 this year a police mobile patrol saw McGonagle close to the Strand Road PSNI Station.

When he realised that it was police, the court was told, he started shouting 'Tiocfaidh ar la' repeatedly and then shouted about the Queen.

He also tried to pull the radio off an officer and resisted police.

The court heard that on August 13 the annual Apprentice Boys March was taking place in the city.

McGonagle was seen in the Carlisle Road area where some Apprentice Boys supporters were gathered.

The defendant was wearing a green and white Bobby Sands top, the court was told, and when police asked him what he was doing and he told them he was going to get a tattoo. Police asked him to enter the tattoo parlour and stay there.

McGonagle did, but the court was told that he then returned to the street while bands and supporters were present.

Police said they attempted to divert McGonagle's attention away from the parade but he started shouting 'Tiocfaidh ar la', the court was told.

The court was also told of an incident on June 15 when the defendant was seen throwing material around the street including broken glass.

On June 27 he tore the covering from a building site.

Defence counsel Michael Donaghey said there was 'no doubt' the defendant was a 'nuisance and a pest'.

He said there was nothing sophisticated about McGonagle's offending and they were 'low level public order' offences.

Deputy District Judge Chris Holmes said McGonagle had 'moved from a public nuisance to public menace some time ago.'

He said it was not a question of if McGonagle was going to prison, but a question of how long.