Derry man who smashed car windscreen with a bottle sentenced

A Derry man has appeared at the local Magistrates Court charged with criminal damage.
By Staff reporter
Published 26th Apr 2024, 12:14 BST
Updated 26th Apr 2024, 12:37 BST
Emmett Hegarty (20) of Beallachmor in Derry was charged in connection with an incident on June 5, 2022.

On that date Hegarty had kicked a car and smashed the windscreen of the vehicle with a bottle.

The owner of the car made contact with Hegarty the following day and requested that he pay compensation for the damage to the vehicle, but Hegarty refused to pay for the damage.

Court. (File picture)Court. (File picture)
Defence solicitor Seamus Quigley told Friday’s sitting of the Magistrate’s Court in Derry that the offence occurred while Hegarty had a suspended sentence, which has since expired.

Deputy District Judge John Connelly said that the incident 'could've been much worse' considering the use of the bottle.

The judge sentencing him to six months in custody, suspended for twelve months and issued a compensation order for the sum of £320.