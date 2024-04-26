Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Emmett Hegarty (20) of Beallachmor in Derry was charged in connection with an incident on June 5, 2022.

On that date Hegarty had kicked a car and smashed the windscreen of the vehicle with a bottle.

The owner of the car made contact with Hegarty the following day and requested that he pay compensation for the damage to the vehicle, but Hegarty refused to pay for the damage.

Defence solicitor Seamus Quigley told Friday’s sitting of the Magistrate’s Court in Derry that the offence occurred while Hegarty had a suspended sentence, which has since expired.

Deputy District Judge John Connelly said that the incident 'could've been much worse' considering the use of the bottle.