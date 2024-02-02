Watch more of our videos on Shots!

John O'Donnell (33) of Butler's Wharf in Strathfoyle appeared on Friday and admitted a series of driving charges relating to January 7, 2023.

The court heard that police were on patrol in the Waterside and noticed a vehicle travelling at speed into a roundabout. They signalled the vehicle to stop using lights and sirens.

Initially the vehicle pulled over but as police pulled in behind it the driver made off again at speed, travelling through a red light.

The court heard that there were people on the pavement.

Eventually the vehicle went through a give way sign at the bottom of Simpson's Brae before spinning and hitting a wall.

The driver ran off but was detained.

At interview O'Donnell said he thought he was driving 'aggressively but not erratically.'

He said he did not stop as he knew the vehicle was not taxed.

Defence counsel Sinead Rogan said that this was a case where a series of minor infractions became much more serious.