A man has been jailed at Derry Magistrates Court for a number of driving offences after admitting stealing a delivery man's car.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Stephen O'Kane (35) of Fanad Drive in Derry was charged with stealing the car of a delivery driver in Leenan Gardens in the Creggan area of the city on September 23.

The court heard on Friday that a driver was dropping off an order when he noticed a man getting into his car.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A police patrol stopped the car not far away in Beechwood Avenue and O'Kane refused to give a breath specimen and police saw a number of alcoholic beverages in the car.

Derry Court House. DER2126GS - 075

Later, his evidential breath test revealed a reading of 105mgs, three times the legal limit.

O'Kane had previously been disqualified from driving for fifteen years in 2014.

Defence solicitor Paddy MacDermott said that it was an 'opportunistic' crime, saying that he simply 'saw the car and got in'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He also added that this was his first driving offence since his disqualification.

Further to this, the solicitor said that O'Kane had pleaded guilty and had been 'trying to get his life back together'.

District Judge Barney McElhom said that this was 'the last thing the delivery driver had expected'.

The judge added that, had O'Kane crashed, it would've left the driver without any income in the run up to Christmas.

He sentenced O'Kane to four months in custody.