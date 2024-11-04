Derry martial arts group ‘overwhelmed’ after offering women free self-defence classes in wake of sex attacks
Lifestyle Combat said it was overwhelmed by interest after offering free classes at its centre on the Whitehouse Road.
On Saturday the group said it was offering free self defence classes to help support local women in developing awareness, confidence and self defence techniques in light of recent events.
The limited places were quickly snapped up.
"We have had a significant amount of responses and spaces are now filled. We have however, decided to accommodate another class and will be in touch with those who have secured a place.
“For those who have messaged please allow us some time to respond as we have been overwhelmed with interest.
“Unfortunately we can’t secure places for everyone, however our self defence courses will resume in January 2025 and we will share details on this soon,” the group confirmed.