Derry motorist 'assaulted' by another driver in city centre

A motorist in Derry has alleged a driver of a second vehicle assaulted him in the city centre on Wednesday.

The alleged assault occurred near the Queen's Quay area of the city,

The PSNI is asking anyone who witnessed the alleged incident to come forward.

"It was reported that at around 5.15pm a man was driving in the area of Queen's Quay when the male driver of another car stopped in front of him," said the PSNI.

"The male driver approached the man and assaulted him before returning to his vehicle and driving off.

"A 45 year old man was arrested later in the evening on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm. He was interviewed and later release on police bail pending further enquiries."

PSNI Constable Watton appealed to anyone who was in the area of Strand Road or Queen's Quay and who witnessed the incident to contact officers in Strand Road.

Police are particularly keen to speak with anyone who has any mobile phone or dashcam footage of the incident.

"Please call 101 quoting reference 1039 26/09/18. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime," said the PSNI.