Derry police appealing for information on stolen cars

A purple BMW M4, registration number R50 0LAN, was reported stolen from Mourne Manor in the town shortly before 9am on 4th March, however, detectives believe it was taken several hours earlier, at around 3am. Earlier that week, a white BMW X5, registration number CD0 8ETH, was reported stolen from Glenview Manor in the town shortly after 2:05am when it was seen being driven away from the area.

Detective Sergeant Hanbidge says the two thefts may be linked.

“One line of enquiry is that both vehicles may have been taken across the Border into Donegal, and we have been in touch with our colleagues in An Garda Síochána, “ said Detective Sergeant Hanbidge “I want to appeal to anyone who has information about these incidents to call us. I’d appeal to anyone who knows the whereabouts of the vehicles, or anyone who has been offered a similar car for sale in suspicious circumstances, to get in touch with us.”

These cars were stolen in Strabane but detectives believe they may have crossed the border into Donegal.