Derry police car rammed in Galliagh

Two Local Policing Team officers were on patrol in the area carrying out enquiries in relation to the driver of a black Audi A4. At approximately 12.20pm, as the officers were travelling on Skeoge Link Road, a black Audi A4 rammed their vehicle, causing substantial damage to the side. The driver of the Audi drove away from the scene.This afternoon, officers from Ballyarnett Neighbourhood Policing Team arrested a 25-year-old man on suspicion of several offences, including dangerous driving, and he remains in police custody at this time.Inspector Michael Gahan said: "During the course of our enquiries, we received a report a black Audi A4 was involved in a road traffic collision with another vehicle - a black Volkswagen Polo - at around the same time, 12.20pm, in the area of the Ballyarnett Roundabout. It was reported damage was caused to the Polo and, while the occupants - a woman and child - were left badly shaken, no injuries have been reported at this time. We're investigating a link between this incident and the incident on Skeoge Link Road."An investigation is underway and we are liaising with our colleagues in An Garda Síochána. We’re appealing to anyone who saw the Black Audi A4, or captured dash cam footage of its movements, or who knows of its location now, to get in touch with us by calling 101, and quoting reference number 866 of 10/10/22."A report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/ Inspector Gahan added: "At this time, we're grateful neither officer has sustained any serious injuries. However, both officers have sustained minor injuries consistent with being involved in a road traffic collision and they have also been left badly shaken, and were unable to complete their duties today. As a result of this incident, our vehicle will be off the road for several weeks for repairs, which means we have one less car at our disposal to respond to incidents and help people when they call us."