Speaking to the ‘Journal’ Chief Superintendent Goddard said: “If I could have a conversation with someone who espouses dissident republicanism in a ‘use-of-force way’ I would want to ask them – what is their analysis and rationale for how they think that those actions are going to speed up and hasten a successful objective that they want to achieve which is a united Ireland – which is a completely legitimate aspiration? Because it would seem to me that attacks, violence, etcetera, if anything, is going to slow down and prevent that achievement.”

Ch/Supt. Goddard was speaking against a backdrop of an overall downward trend in violent republican activity in the north west notwithstanding the attempted murder of two police officers in Strabane and the thwarted car bomb attack in the Waterside last month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There definitely has been a downward trend. The two incidents in November are a bit of a wake-up call. Pro-active investigatory type policing operations have led and contributed to a reduction in dissident activity.

Derry and Strabane District Area Policing Commander Chief Superintendent Nigel Goddard

"I would like to think the type of policing we deliver here in terms of community-focus, community-accessible policing, building strong relationships with communities has also had an impact in dissuading people who might be influenced one way or another.

"If you police badly in the wrong way you are going to give people oxygen for that kind of stuff. But we think we've contributed to that reduction we've seen over the last period but it needs to keep reducing and obviously with the last two incidents we need to think – is there any type of increase likely to come again? But we are alive to that.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Derry police commander told the ‘Journal’ he struggles to understand the thinking of those who continue to carry out attacks.