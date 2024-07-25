Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police seized a scrambler in the Tullyally area of the Waterside following a report on Wednesday, July 24, about it being driven in the Stevenson Park/Church Brae area.

Waterside Neighbourhood officers responded, attending the area. Following enquiries, they seized a scrambler bike matching the description of the one reported. The bike seized had no insurance.

A spokesperson for the Police Service of Northern Ireland said a male was spoken with, and a file is to be submitted to the Public Prosecution Service in relation to the matter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Waterside Neighbourhood Inspector Spence said: "We understand the use of such motorised vehicles as a leisure activity can be fun but, those who use them must understand that, if used inappropriately, not only is there the impact on people's lives in the community and safety concerns, but this can be against the law in certain circumstances.

The scrambler seized by Waterside Neighbourhood officers.

“Some scramblers do not comply with Construction and Use Regulations and Vehicle Safety Standards and, therefore, are restricted to 'off-road' use only. This does not mean that they can be driven anywhere off-road. These vehicles should only be driven on private land where the landowner has given permission and should not be driven on pavements, roads, public property or parks. Insurance and safety equipment must be complied with as well in order to drive these vehicles legally.