Derry Police have seized a scrambler in Waterside area
Waterside Neighbourhood officers responded, attending the area. Following enquiries, they seized a scrambler bike matching the description of the one reported. The bike seized had no insurance.
A spokesperson for the Police Service of Northern Ireland said a male was spoken with, and a file is to be submitted to the Public Prosecution Service in relation to the matter.
Waterside Neighbourhood Inspector Spence said: "We understand the use of such motorised vehicles as a leisure activity can be fun but, those who use them must understand that, if used inappropriately, not only is there the impact on people's lives in the community and safety concerns, but this can be against the law in certain circumstances.
“Some scramblers do not comply with Construction and Use Regulations and Vehicle Safety Standards and, therefore, are restricted to 'off-road' use only. This does not mean that they can be driven anywhere off-road. These vehicles should only be driven on private land where the landowner has given permission and should not be driven on pavements, roads, public property or parks. Insurance and safety equipment must be complied with as well in order to drive these vehicles legally.
Insp. Spence finished saying: “To anyone thinking about buying these vehicles, we urge them to first think about where it is going to be used and the legalities surrounding its use."