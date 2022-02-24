Derry police issue deer poaching appeal after dead animal discovered
Police believe deer poachers may be active in Ardmore outside Derry after a dead animal was discovered in the area and suspicious movements by a car were noted.
Derry City and Strabane at Strand Road are appealing for information after reports of two incidents over recent months which, they believe, may be linked.
The first incident was a report of suspected deer poaching in the Gosheden Road area on November 10 last year when a dead deer was found in a field in the area.
The second incident, reported to us on January 9 just before 6:40pm, was about suspicious activity in the same area involving a silver-coloured vehicle in the area.
Police said they are making further enquiries and, at this time, we believe these incidents may be linked.
PSNI Wildlife Liaison Officer, Emma Meredith said: “The Police Service of Northern Ireland takes all reports of deer poaching very seriously and will investigate this type of wildlife crime like any other. If anyone has any information please call 101 and quote reference number 1221 of 10/11/21, report online or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”