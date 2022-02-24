Derry police issue deer poaching appeal after dead animal discovered

The PSNI have received reports of deer poaching outside Derry.

Derry City and Strabane at Strand Road are appealing for information after reports of two incidents over recent months which, they believe, may be linked.

The first incident was a report of suspected deer poaching in the Gosheden Road area on November 10 last year when a dead deer was found in a field in the area.

The second incident, reported to us on January 9 just before 6:40pm, was about suspicious activity in the same area involving a silver-coloured vehicle in the area.

Police said they are making further enquiries and, at this time, we believe these incidents may be linked.