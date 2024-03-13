Derry police issue ‘sextortion’ warning after reports of online blackmail of an intimate or sexual nature

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Chief Inspector Yvonne McManus said: “Typically, a person uses a false identity to befriend a victim via social media. The exchange may start with flirting or flattery, but ends with the victim coaxed into sending intimate images or performing sexual acts online, unwittingly in front of a camera.

"Behind the fake and attractive guise, there’s a criminal. These people are often part of sophisticated and organised crime groups, mostly based overseas. They extort their victims by threatening to share those images or recordings unless demands for money are met.”

Police said such blackmail is is commonly known as ‘sextortion’.

Police in Derry City & Strabane are asking members of the public to be on their guard following reports of online blackmail of an intimate or sexual nature.

“These people are not who they say they are. All they want is your money. They don’t care about you. Once you send an image, you have no control over where it goes. Stay in control; stop and say ‘no’.”

Chief Inspector McManus continued: “While we know that sextortion can affect anyone, the majority of victims are young men, aged between 18 and 23.

"Innocent people are left feeling humiliated and distraught, but the important message is that victims shouldn’t let embarrassment stop them from reporting what’s happened.”

Chief Inspector McManus added: “My message, in the first instance, is to be on your guard. Please be aware of the risks of sharing intimate images online, and if someone is pushing you to do this, then alarm bells should be ringing.

"If you’ve been a victim of sextortion, then you’re certainly not alone. Don’t panic; don’t respond to demands; and don’t enter into further communication. If you can, confide in a trusted friend or family member, and please contact officers immediately on 101.”

The Police Service has issued online safety advice, which includes: