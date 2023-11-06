Derry police on patrol in Springtown seize drugs with estimated street value of £15,000

_PSNI (File picture)

The suspected Class A drugs were recovered from the Springtown area of the city, and have an estimated street value of more than £15,000.

The incident occurred on Thursday evening, 2 November.A PSNI spokesperson said: “As part of their enquiries, a male was arrested by police on suspicion of offences, including possession of a Class A controlled drug, and failing to stop for police.

“He was released on bail to allow for further police enquiries.

