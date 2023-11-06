Derry police on patrol in Springtown seize drugs with estimated street value of £15,000
The suspected Class A drugs were recovered from the Springtown area of the city, and have an estimated street value of more than £15,000.
The incident occurred on Thursday evening, 2 November.A PSNI spokesperson said: “As part of their enquiries, a male was arrested by police on suspicion of offences, including possession of a Class A controlled drug, and failing to stop for police.
“He was released on bail to allow for further police enquiries.
Meanwhile a potential link between this and a vehicle on fire in the city is also under investigation. The PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are also investigating a report of a vehicle burnt out in the Ederowen Park in the Galliagh area of the city at around 12.25am on Friday, 3 November, which may have been involved in the incident."Enquiries area ongoing.”