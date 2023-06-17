A PSNI spokesperson said: “The occupants of a Black Peugeot are believed to have thrown a number of items from the vehicle at members of the public.

"The vehicle is also believed to have travelling along Wapping Lane in the wrong direction.”

Witnesses or anyone with CCTV or dash cam is asked to contact Police on 101 quoting reference number 537 of 16/06/2023.