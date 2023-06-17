Derry police trying to trace black Peugeot occupants after items thrown at public and car driven wrong way
Police are appealing for information in relation to an incident on Abercorn Road at 11:20pm on Thursday June 15.
By Brendan McDaid
Published 17th Jun 2023, 22:20 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Jun 2023, 22:28 BST
A PSNI spokesperson said: “The occupants of a Black Peugeot are believed to have thrown a number of items from the vehicle at members of the public.
"The vehicle is also believed to have travelling along Wapping Lane in the wrong direction.”
Witnesses or anyone with CCTV or dash cam is asked to contact Police on 101 quoting reference number 537 of 16/06/2023.