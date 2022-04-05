Derry public urged to be vigilant after ‘cold caller’ reports

The PSNI has urged the public to be vigilant.

It was reported just before 1.40pm on March26 that two men arrived at an address on Tornoge Road in Dunamanagh offering to sell gates they had on their trailer.

When this offer was declined, the men were reportedly verbally abusive. These two men are reported to have left the area in a dark blue jeep-type vehicle.

Police received a report at around 6pm on March 26 that a man arrived at a property in a silver jeep on Glenelly Road in Plumbridge offering to do painting. This offer was declined and the man left.

On March 30, two further reports were made between 6pm and 8pm about men arriving at properties in the Learmount Road and Muldonagh Road areas of Claudy. Two men offered to sell lambing equipment at the Learmount Road address while two men asked if they could do any work at the property on Muldonagh Road.

Inspector Ken McDermott said: “Enquiries into these incidents are continuing, including establishing if any are linked. In the meantime we are urging everyone to be vigilant and remember, anyone who calls at your door should have identification. You are within your right to ask for this. It is also perfectly reasonable to ask unwanted callers to leave if you’re not interested in what they claim to sell or offer, or if you don’t feel comfortable.

“If you have information about any of these incidents, or if you have experienced a similar experience please call us on 101.”

There are a number of initiatives which are really helpful, including the ‘No Cold Calling’, the ‘Nominated Neighbour’ scheme, QuickCheck, Neighbourhood Watch and ScamwiseNI Partnership and details of all of these can be found on our website at https://bit.ly/3u6lssl

Anyone who may have information about any of these incidents, or who may have seen anyone suspicious in these areas is asked to call 101, or to submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/