Derry race incidents up 2%, sexual orientation incidents up 40% and sectarian incidents down 14%

The number of race incidents in Derry and Strabane has increased by two per cent from 93 to 95 year-on-year, according to the latest police data.

In the 12 months from July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2024, the number of crimes in Derry and Strabane, meanwhile, decreased by 10 per cent from 69 to 62.

There was a 40 per cent increase in sexual orientation incidents in the city and district with the number of incidents rising from 35 over the July 2022 to June 2023 period to 49 over the July 2023 to June 2024 period.

The number of sexual orientation motivated crimes increased by 30 per cent (eight crimes) from 27 to 35 over the same period.

PSNI Strand Road

Police statistics show the number of sectarian incidents and crimes both decreased in Derry and Strabane.

The number of sectarian incidents decreased by 14 per cent (-21) from 150 to 129; the number of crimes fell by 14.7 per cent (-17) from 115 to 98.

Looking at the wider picture in the North there were more race, faith/religion and transgender identity hate incidents when compared with the previous twelve months.

Crimes with a faith/religion hate motivation saw the largest increase, with small increases also seen in race and transgender identity crimes.

Sectarian crimes saw the largest decrease, with smaller decreases in sexual orientation and disability crimes.

There were 144 more race incidents and 2 more race crimes recorded. The number of race incidents (1,411) is the highest 12 month level recorded since the data series began in 2004/05.

There was a decrease of 254 sectarian incidents, while the number of crimes fell by 317. This is the largest fall in sectarian crimes over a 12 month period since autumn 2016.

Sexual orientation incidents and crimes fell from 417 to 378 and from 277 to 230 respectively.

Disability incidents decreased from 122 to 89 and crimes fell from 83 to 48.

Faith/religion incidents rose from 36 to 94 and crimes increased from 25 to 60.

Transgender identity incidents increased from 61 to 73 while the number of transgender identity crimes rose from 40 to 41.