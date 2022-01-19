Derry residents evacuated amid security alert after hijacking

Police have confirmed an operation in Galliagh Park is ongoing this morning and it is understood the operation is centred around a white van parked in the residential area.

The security alert follows a report of a hijacking in the nearby Bracken Park area of the Galliagh estate on Tuesday night.

Residents in Galliagh Park were awoken by police officers at around 4am this morning and urged to evacuate.

Galliagh Park (File Picture)

A number of local families made their way to Templemore Sports Complex, which was opened to accommodate people from the area within the cordon.

A PSNI spokesperson confirmed this morning: “Police are currently examining a suspicious vehicle in the Galliagh Park area of Derry.

“The area has been cordoned off and a number of residents have been evacuated to Templemore Sports Complex while officers examine the vehicle.

“This follows a report of a hijacking in the Bracken Park area of the city yesterday evening (Tuesday 18 January).”