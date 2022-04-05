Derry road closed overnight due to suspicious object
A section of road in the Top of the Hill area of Derry will remain closed overnight following the discovery of a suspicious object.
Police said a security alert in the Waterside area is continuing this evening following the report of a suspicious object discovered in the Corrody Road area on Monday night, shortly after 7pm.
Corrody Road will remain closed overnight, between its junctions with Strabane Old Road and Kittybane Road.
No homes have been evacuated at this time.
Chief Inspector Michael O 'Loan said: “I want to thank everyone who is affected by this incident for their co-operation and patience as we work to make this scene safe.
"We ask that until the scene is declared safe, people heed the police cordons.
"I want to reassure the community we are working through this situation as quickly as we can, however, our priority is to keep people safe; that is of paramount importance."