Derry security alert: Hoax device taken away for examination

Police have confirmed the security alert in the Carnhill area of Derry ended late this afternoon and have appealed for information.

The local Resource Centre was earlier today made available for evacuated residents.

Inspector Fell said: “Police received a report of a suspicious object in the area just before 9.55am on Saturday, October 22.

PSNI

"Officers attended, along with ammunition technical officers, and the object, which has been declared a hoax, has been taken away for further forensic examination.

“A number of homes were evacuated during the public safety operation, with residents affected now returning to their homes. All cordons have now been lifted following the incident. We would like to thank the local community for their cooperation and assistance.

“Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to this incident to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 544 of 22/10/22. You can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.