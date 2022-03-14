Derry security alert: Homes evacuated and road closed after suspicious items discovered

A number of homes were evacuated in Derry following the discovery of a number of suspicious items shortly after 11am today.

Fahan Street was closed at both ends, cordons were implemented and diversions put in place place.

Speaking from the scene Councillor Boyle said: "Here again we find ourselves at the scene of another security alert. This time it has caused significant disruption for people in the Fahan Street area.

The scene at Fahan Street this afternoon.

"My understanding is that there is a suspicious object or device in an alleyway just off the bottom of Fahan Street. The net effect of that has been some significant disruption and every family on Fahan Street here has had to be evacuated and indeed in the houses in and around the Joseph Place area."

Residents affected by the alert were evacuated to rest centres in Pilot's Row and Brooke Park that were organised by Derry City and Strabane District Council.

Colr. Boyle said: "Regardless of the provenance of what has been located here it is an absolute disgrace people have been inconvenienced in this particular way. I've just met a mother with two children who can't gain access to their home right now and that's not acceptable and she was wondering where it could be she could go.

"If this does turn out to be something that would be considered viable it's absolute lunacy for anybody to place any kind of device in such a significantly built-up area with young families and older people living in close proximity to where this device may be. That's just madness to do something like that."

The bomb squad attend the scene.

Sinn Fein MLA Pádraig Delargy said: The ongoing security alert at Fahan Street is deeply concerning and has caused huge disruption to residents. I have spoken to the police and they have advised people to avoid the area for now. Pilot’s Row has been opened for anyone in need."

Inspector Robb said: "We understand the closure of Fahan Street will cause disruption, but this is necessary in order to make the area safe. We also recognise the inconvenience for all those who are having to leave their properties, and we thank everyone affected for their co-operation and patience.