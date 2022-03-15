Derry security alert: Residents back in homes, alert continues, police disappointed at missile attacks

Residents whose homes were evacuated yesterday have been able to return to them. Fahan Street remains closed and diversions are in place.

Last night officers at the scene on Fahan Street came under attack, and a number of police vehicles were damaged after missiles were thrown at them.

Derry City and Strabane Area Commander, Chief Superintendent Ryan Henderson said: "It is extremely disappointing to have witnessed the scenes of disorder on our streets last night. Our officers have been in the area following the discovery of a number of suspicious items yesterday morning and we have been working to ensure the area is made safe. Scenes like those on our streets last night are senseless.

Police at the scene of the alert yesterday.

"Thankfully, we were able to bring the situation under control and restored calm to the area shortly before 11pm.

"I want to thank everyone who has been affected by this incident. I know how disruptive it has been, especially for residents who had to leave their homes.