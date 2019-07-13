Derry security alert: ‘Those responsible have nothing to offer’ - Mellon

Those responsible for sparking a major security operation in the Galliagh area of Derry last night have nothing to offer the community, Sinn Féin Councillor Aileen Mellon has said.

Colr. Mellon was speaking after the security operation ended late on Friday night following several hours of disruption for local people.

Armed police were stationed at the entrance to Fergleen Park beside a cordon blocking off part of Moss Road for several hours on Friday evening.

Police confirmed on Friday evening that the operation is centred around a suspicious object which was discovered near a bus shelter.

The bus stop is located close to St Paul’s Primary School, Slievemore and to homes in Fergleen Park and Moss Park.

The incident is the latest in a series of security operations along the same road over recent months.

Commenting on the alert, Sinn Féin Colr. Aileen Mellon said: “This has caused major disruption and inconvenience for the local community.

“Thanks to local youth workers who have been engaging with young people and supporting residents.

“Those responsible have nothing to offer and should stop.”